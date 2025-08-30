Senator Wicker Advocates for Joint U.S.-Taiwan Weapon Production Amidst Rising China Tensions

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, a fervent advocate for Taiwan and head of the Senate Armed Services Committee, voiced optimism for future U.S.-Taiwan joint weapons production during his recent visit to Taipei. Taiwan seeks partnerships in arms manufacturing, and Wicker acknowledged the potential for collaboration.

Despite President Trump's administration not yet announcing new arms sales, Wicker emphasized that trade negotiations would not hinder the longstanding defense ties between the U.S. and Taiwan. He assured that the U.S. is committed to supporting Taiwan's democracy and sovereign rights.

China, claiming Taiwan as its territory, condemned Wicker's visit and opposes official U.S.-Taiwan interactions. In the face of rising tariffs and geopolitical tensions, Wicker's trip highlights Congressional concerns over the prioritization of security in U.S.-China trade talks.