Political Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Misconduct Allegations Against MLA Mamkootathil

BJP activists protested against Palakkad legislator Rahul Mamkootathil amid allegations of sexual misconduct. The protest turned violent as activists clashed with police, who used water cannons to disperse them. Mamkootathil, who resigned as Youth Congress state president, faces accusations from multiple sources, leading to his suspension from the Congress party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A protest march led by BJP activists against Palakkad legislator Rahul Mamkootathil, who faces multiple sexual misconduct allegations, escalated into violence on Saturday.

Responders and demonstrators clashed as activists attempted to breach the barricade, forcing police to deploy water cannons twice to restore order. Protesters braved rainfall, vocalizing slogans against Mamkootathil from atop the barricades while waving their party's saffron flags.

The protestors pledged to impede Mamkootathil's participation in constituency programs as an MLA. Following numerous allegations, including from a Malayalam actress, and subsequent BJP and DYFI demonstrations, Mamkootathil resigned from the Youth Congress presidency and was suspended by his party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

