Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Air Strikes Dominate

Operation Sindoor, led by the Indian Air Force, achieved dominance over Pakistan with under 50 weapons. The strikes, initiated in response to a terror attack, aimed at military targets, causing unprecedented damage. The mission exemplified precision and avoided collateral damage, halting hostilities by May 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:24 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Air Strikes Dominate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force executed Operation Sindoor, achieving significant dominance over Pakistani military targets with fewer than 50 weapons. The operation forced Pakistan to seek a ceasefire by midday on May 10, according to Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari.

During the NDTV Defence Summit, Air Marshal Tiwari detailed the mission's success, highlighting how the IAF's strategic strikes on May 9 and 10 achieved unprecedented control. The IAF targeted key military assets of Pakistan, surpassing efforts during the 1971 war.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The precision-targeted strikes prompted four days of intensified conflict, culminating in a mutual agreement to cease military activity. The mission emphasized India's intent to target terrorist infrastructure without escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UP has so far provided 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes: CM Adityanath.

UP has so far provided 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes:...

 India
2
Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (...

 India
3
Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office

Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office

 India
4
Brahmos missile, which now has facility in Lucknow, recently displayed its might during Operation Sindoor: CM Adityanath.

Brahmos missile, which now has facility in Lucknow, recently displayed its m...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025