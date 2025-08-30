Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Air Strikes Dominate

The Indian Air Force executed Operation Sindoor, achieving significant dominance over Pakistani military targets with fewer than 50 weapons. The operation forced Pakistan to seek a ceasefire by midday on May 10, according to Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari.

During the NDTV Defence Summit, Air Marshal Tiwari detailed the mission's success, highlighting how the IAF's strategic strikes on May 9 and 10 achieved unprecedented control. The IAF targeted key military assets of Pakistan, surpassing efforts during the 1971 war.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The precision-targeted strikes prompted four days of intensified conflict, culminating in a mutual agreement to cease military activity. The mission emphasized India's intent to target terrorist infrastructure without escalating tensions.

