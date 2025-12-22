Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Flags Decline in India's University Rankings at Nalanda Literature Festival

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor highlighted India's decline in global university rankings at the Nalanda Literature Festival. He emphasized the need for basic educational investments over unrealistic aspirations and criticized the current National Education Policy. Tharoor called for increased spending and private sector participation in research funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nalanda | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:01 IST
At the Nalanda Literature Festival, Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed concerns about India's declining global standing in university rankings. Tharoor stressed that realistic investments are crucial for educational improvement, criticizing the current focus on aspirations without action.

Speaking during an interactive session, Tharoor lamented that no Indian university currently ranks among the world's top 50, highlighting the need for foundational investments. He praised the revival of Nalanda University, emphasizing India's historical educational legacy.

Tharoor critiqued the National Education Policy for its lack of impact, particularly in schools. He pointed out India's low research output due to inadequate funding and urged for private sector investment in educational research, contrasting India's spending with that of OECD countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

