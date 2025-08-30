Rijiju Criticizes Retired Judges' Involvement in VP Election Process
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticizes retired judges for their political involvement in the Vice President's election, implying ideological biases. He also condemns Congress leaders' use of derogatory language against Prime Minister Modi. Rijiju defends the BJP's election conduct and emphasizes India's judicial protection against wrongful accusations.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has raised concerns regarding the participation of retired High Court judges in the Vice President election, claiming their actions suggest past ideological biases. He criticized their signature campaign and statements against Union Home Minister Amit Shah as inappropriate political interference.
Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Rijiju expressed disapproval of retired judges interfering in what he termed a purely political matter, suggesting it undermined their impartiality. He also condemned Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for using offensive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother.
Rijiju defended the BJP's adherence to the constitutional framework in elections and criticized the opposition, particularly Congress, for misdirecting blame towards the Election Commission for electoral defeats. He emphasized that India's judicial system protects those without wrongdoing, implying that proper conduct would not lead to imprisonment or abuse of laws.
