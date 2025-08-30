Left Menu

Rijiju Criticizes Retired Judges' Involvement in VP Election Process

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticizes retired judges for their political involvement in the Vice President's election, implying ideological biases. He also condemns Congress leaders' use of derogatory language against Prime Minister Modi. Rijiju defends the BJP's election conduct and emphasizes India's judicial protection against wrongful accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:05 IST
Rijiju Criticizes Retired Judges' Involvement in VP Election Process
Kiren Rijiju
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has raised concerns regarding the participation of retired High Court judges in the Vice President election, claiming their actions suggest past ideological biases. He criticized their signature campaign and statements against Union Home Minister Amit Shah as inappropriate political interference.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Rijiju expressed disapproval of retired judges interfering in what he termed a purely political matter, suggesting it undermined their impartiality. He also condemned Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for using offensive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother.

Rijiju defended the BJP's adherence to the constitutional framework in elections and criticized the opposition, particularly Congress, for misdirecting blame towards the Election Commission for electoral defeats. He emphasized that India's judicial system protects those without wrongdoing, implying that proper conduct would not lead to imprisonment or abuse of laws.

TRENDING

1
UP has so far provided 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes: CM Adityanath.

UP has so far provided 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes:...

 India
2
Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (...

 India
3
Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office

Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office

 India
4
Brahmos missile, which now has facility in Lucknow, recently displayed its might during Operation Sindoor: CM Adityanath.

Brahmos missile, which now has facility in Lucknow, recently displayed its m...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025