Rahul Gandhi Launches Nationwide Movement Against Vote Theft in Bihar
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the central government's electoral roll revision, claiming it undermines democracy. During the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', he accused BJP and Election Commission of stealing votes. Gandhi vowed to prevent vote theft and concluded the yatra in Bihar, calling it the start of a democratic movement.
In a bold political statement, Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, accused the central government of compromising the democratic fabric of India through alleged electoral malpractices. Speaking in Bhojpur during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', he underscored the effort as a rallying call for protecting voting rights nationwide.
Gandhi denounced the special revision of electoral rolls in Bihar as an unconstitutional act, targeting the BJP and other entities for 'vote chori' (vote theft). He pledged to thwart any attempts by these parties to manipulate votes, emphasizing the constitutional guarantee of the right to vote.
Concluding the third segment of the yatra, which traversed numerous districts, Gandhi expressed satisfaction with the public's enthusiastic reception. He announced plans for ongoing initiatives, supported by key political allies, to strengthen democratic foundations across India.
