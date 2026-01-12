Left Menu

Kerala's Fiscal Turmoil: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar Slams State Government

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the Kerala government for misleading the public about a financial blockade by the Centre, urging a report of its decade-long governance. He highlighted the state's financial mismanagement and accused it of ignoring central schemes while diverting attention from real issues.

The BJP's state president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has launched a scathing attack on Kerala's government, accusing it of deceiving its citizens by blaming the central government for a supposed financial blockade. Chandrasekhar called for transparency in governance and demanded a performance report from the state, which has been under CPI(M) leadership for a decade.

In a press conference, Chandrasekhar highlighted the state's escalating financial woes, noting that despite receiving substantial central funds, Kerala battles high unemployment and inflation. He accused the state of financial mismanagement and pointed out its delay in implementing central schemes worth Rs 16,000 crore.

Chandrasekhar further accused the state government of diverting attention from these issues by politicizing incidents such as the case against expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. He called for prompt judicial action, faulting both the CPI(M) and Congress for playing politics over the matter.

