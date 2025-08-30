Left Menu

Parliamentary Drama vs. Constructive Debate: Kiren Rijiju Speaks Out

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the importance of debates in Parliament, urging young MPs to resist directives leading to disruptions. Addressing advocates in Karnataka, he noted how such actions harm MPs, not the government. Rijiju highlighted resistance from opposition during the recent monsoon session discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-08-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:46 IST
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju has stressed the need for increased pressure on political leaders who avoid substantive debates for theatrics. Rijiju, addressing Karnataka High Court advocates, outlined the detrimental impact such disruptions have on Members of Parliament, rather than on the governing majority.

The Minister highlighted the pivotal role of healthy debates for parliamentary progress, urging younger MPs to question orders from their leaders that may lead to unnecessary disruptions. Rijiju emphasized that while the government can pass necessary bills with its majority, opposition MPs are the ones who lose out from missed discussions.

Reflecting on the recent monsoon session, he noted his consistent encouragement for opposition participation in discussions, underscoring that the fixed schedules and topics offer ample opportunity for meaningful dialogue — if only the opposition leaders would engage earnestly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

