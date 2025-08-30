Bangladesh's Political Tensions: Military Crackdown Sparks Outrage

Bangladesh's interim government and various political factions have expressed strong disapproval following a recent military crackdown on Gano Odhikar Parishad activists. The activists, associated with last year's student-led uprising that removed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, faced harsh treatment from security forces.

The crackdown occurred when Gano Odhikar's leader, Nurul Haque Nur, attempted to hold a press conference at the Jatiya Party office. Subsequent joint police and military actions, documented through social media and local journalism, displayed the use of batons and sticks.

The government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has promised an urgent investigation into the incident, emphasizing accountability for those involved. Widespread political and social unity has been called for to uphold the democratic gains achieved through past protests.

