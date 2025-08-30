Left Menu

Bangladesh's Political Tensions: Military Crackdown Sparks Outrage

The interim government and political parties in Bangladesh have condemned a recent military action against Gano Odhikar Parishad activists, aligned with a prior student-led movement that toppled Sheikh Hasina's government. The crackdown has ignited widespread protests and calls for an investigation into the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Newdelhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 18:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bangladesh's interim government and various political factions have expressed strong disapproval following a recent military crackdown on Gano Odhikar Parishad activists. The activists, associated with last year's student-led uprising that removed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, faced harsh treatment from security forces.

The crackdown occurred when Gano Odhikar's leader, Nurul Haque Nur, attempted to hold a press conference at the Jatiya Party office. Subsequent joint police and military actions, documented through social media and local journalism, displayed the use of batons and sticks.

The government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has promised an urgent investigation into the incident, emphasizing accountability for those involved. Widespread political and social unity has been called for to uphold the democratic gains achieved through past protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

