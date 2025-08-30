Left Menu

Tragic Turn in Maratha Quota Protest: Death at Azad Maidan

Vijaykumar Ghogre, a 32-year-old protester from Maharashtra, died of a heart attack while participating in the Maratha quota agitation at Azad Maidan. Despite reaching the hospital swiftly, he was declared dead on arrival. His death highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding the Maratha quota movement.

Updated: 30-08-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:40 IST
A 32-year-old protester named Vijaykumar Chandrakant Ghogre tragically passed away from a heart attack on Saturday amidst the Maratha quota agitation in Mumbai. The incident occurred after Ghogre, who was part of a group from Latur district, complained of chest pain in the Pydhonie area, according to police reports.

Ghogre, a native of Takalgaon, had traveled with 40 others to participate in the protest at Azad Maidan. Despite being rushed to the government-run J J Hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival, an official told reporters.

Since the movement leader, Manoj Jarange, commenced a hunger strike on Friday, there have been multiple medical incidents involving protestors. The police confirmed that 15 protestors have been referred to the hospital for medical attention, indicating the ongoing tension and health risks associated with the demonstration.

