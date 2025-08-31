Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Battle Against Demographic Change: The Sambhal Saga

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is determined to prevent demographic changes in Sambhal, with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak emphasizing the state's commitment to maintain communal harmony. A judicial commission report on the November 2024 violence, alleging demographic shifts, awaits presentation to the state cabinet for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-08-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 00:03 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has reinforced the BJP government's resolution to prevent any demographic change in Sambhal. He announced plans to discuss the impending judicial commission report on the November 2024 violence with the state cabinet.

While the report, as noted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, suggests a conspiracy for riots, Pathak clarified that his statements are independent of the commission's findings. Historical tensions, dating back to 1924, where communal violence impacted Hindu families, highlight the ongoing fears of demographic shifts.

The BJP government asserts its focus on rule of law, with removal of illegal encroachments in Sambhal. However, opposition voices like Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav criticize this as divisive politics, accusing the current administration of failing to foster societal harmony.

