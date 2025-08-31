Left Menu

Airstrike in Yemen: Israeli Forces Target Houthi Leadership

An Israeli airstrike killed Yemen's Houthi prime minister, Ahmed al-Rahawi, in Sanaa, marking a strategic shift towards targeting Houthi leadership. The attack led to significant casualties among senior officials and highlighted ongoing tensions involving Israeli-U.S. military actions in response to Houthi missile attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 31-08-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 02:08 IST
An Israeli airstrike has struck a significant blow to the Houthi leadership in Yemen, killing the rebel prime minister, Ahmed al-Rahawi, during a meeting in Sanaa, as confirmed by Houthi sources on Saturday. The attack, targeting senior officials, underscores the intensifying Israeli-U.S. campaign against the Iranian-backed rebels.

The strike, carried out on Thursday, coincided with a speech by Abdul Malik al-Houthi, leader of the rebel group, as he discussed developments in Gaza. Despite not being in the Houthi inner circle, al-Rahawi's role as the civilian head of the Houthi-controlled government makes his death a notable loss for the group.

Israeli forces describe the mission as a "precise operation against a Houthi terrorist regime military target," asserting the deceased officials were involved in attacks against Israel. This operation reflects a broader shift from infrastructure targets to leadership eliminations, as analysts note the implications for future Houthi command structures.

