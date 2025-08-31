Left Menu

Chicago Stands Its Ground: Mayor Johnson Rejects Federal Troops Amid Tension with Trump

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced the city would not cooperate with any federal troops President Trump might send, emphasizing local sovereignty. The executive order outlines city protocol and criticizes the potential federal intervention as a threat to democracy. Johnson seeks legal action to uphold Chicago's autonomy.

31-08-2025
Chicago's Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson declared that the city will not collaborate with federal troops should President Donald Trump deploy them to tackle crime, as he has done in other cities. This bold stance comes amid ongoing tensions with the federal government over local governance and law enforcement protocols.

Mayor Johnson, supported by city leaders, signed an executive order ensuring Chicago police will maintain an independent stance, even as federal intervention looms. The order emphasizes adherence to local laws and cautions against blending operations with federal forces. Johnson's directive reinforces the need for clear identification of city police, distancing them from any federal activities.

Amid political friction, the White House criticized the decision as a partisan maneuver, while local and state officials, including Governor J.B. Pritzker, argue against unauthorized federal deployment. Pritzker emphasized that Trump's potential action undermines democratic principles and city sovereignty, sparking discussions on legal and legislative countermeasures.

