Left Menu

Debate Ignites Over Greenland's Sovereignty Amid U.S. Interest

The Swiss foreign ministry emphasized that any alteration to Greenland’s status requires consent from both Denmark and Greenland. This statement follows U.S. President Trump's renewed interest in acquiring the territory, stressing its military importance and criticizing Denmark's protective measures over Greenland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:36 IST
Debate Ignites Over Greenland's Sovereignty Amid U.S. Interest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a statement released Wednesday, the Swiss foreign ministry clarified that any changes to Greenland's status would require the approval of both Denmark and Greenland. This came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed interest in taking over the territory.

The Swiss entity refrained from commenting directly on statements by foreign governments but reinforced Greenland's autonomous status under Danish governance. According to international law, both parties must agree to any shifts in that status.

President Trump, echoing a proposal from 2019, contended that securing Greenland is crucial for U.S. military operations and criticized Denmark for insufficient protection of the area. This view has not been met favorably in Denmark or Greenland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North India's Enchanting Winter Wonderland: Tourists Revel in Kullu's Snowy Embrace

North India's Enchanting Winter Wonderland: Tourists Revel in Kullu's Snowy ...

 India
2
Nepali Congress Leadership Showdown: Special Convention Sparks Divisions

Nepali Congress Leadership Showdown: Special Convention Sparks Divisions

 Nepal
3
Ten workers seriously injured in LPG cylinder explosion at hotel near Daund town in Pune district of Maharashtra: Police.

Ten workers seriously injured in LPG cylinder explosion at hotel near Daund ...

 India
4
CBI Takes Charge: Unveiling Sahibganj's Illegal Mining Case

CBI Takes Charge: Unveiling Sahibganj's Illegal Mining Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026