Debate Ignites Over Greenland's Sovereignty Amid U.S. Interest

In a statement released Wednesday, the Swiss foreign ministry clarified that any changes to Greenland's status would require the approval of both Denmark and Greenland. This came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed interest in taking over the territory.

The Swiss entity refrained from commenting directly on statements by foreign governments but reinforced Greenland's autonomous status under Danish governance. According to international law, both parties must agree to any shifts in that status.

President Trump, echoing a proposal from 2019, contended that securing Greenland is crucial for U.S. military operations and criticized Denmark for insufficient protection of the area. This view has not been met favorably in Denmark or Greenland.

