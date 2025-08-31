Assam's Bengali-speaking Hindus: Comfort and Challenges under BJP's Rule

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that Bengali-speaking Hindus have found a haven under the Bharatiya Janata Party's governance over the past decade. The administration has been committed to resolving problems faced by this community, Sarma stated on Sunday.

Sarma boasted of thwarting illegal immigration attempts by Bangladeshis and emphasized efforts to ensure no new citizenship cases are filed against Hindu-Bengalis. The Chief Minister also highlighted the easing of tensions between Assamese and Bengali-speaking communities, remarking that religious identity now overrides linguistic differences among Hindus.

Responding to claims regarding illegal migrant figures, Sarma refrained from providing specifics but assured rigorous measures to curb future infiltrations. Critiquing opposition MP Sushmita Dev for allegations of discrimination, Sarma reaffirmed the BJP's acknowledgment of the Bengali language's importance, following its recognition as a Classical Language by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.