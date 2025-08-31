Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Jarange's Unyielding Hunger Strike

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has intensified his hunger strike at Azad Maidan, pledging to abstain from water until the government issues a Government Resolution (GR) for Maratha reservation under the OBC category. The ongoing protest, which began Friday, demands recognition of Marathas as a sub-caste of Kunbis.

The state government, in a bid to navigate the political intricacies, is seeking legal consultation on employing the Hyderabad gazetteer to establish the Kunbi status for Marathas. Meanwhile, the protest has disrupted daily life in south Mumbai, raising concerns among traders and commuters.

As pressure mounts, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's cabinet sub-committee heads discussions on resolving the contentious issue. Tensions escalate with media reporting on alleged misconduct towards women journalists by protest supporters, leading to threats of a media boycott.