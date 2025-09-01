Congress Slams BJP Over Flood Crisis in Haryana

In a scathing critique, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala denounced the BJP administration in Haryana for what he called a gross failure in preventing the recent floods that have devastated the state. He highlighted the government's negligence, emphasizing the absence of proper drainage and flood management systems.

In his post on platform 'X', Surjewala alleged that the government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, was preoccupied with trivial matters while floods wreaked havoc across the state, destroying approximately 3 lakh acres of crops and claiming six lives.

The Congress leader further accused the BJP government at the center of abandoning Haryana and Punjab during this crisis. He pointed out the lack of cleaning and silt management in emergency drains, calling for immediate action amid the IMD's warning of further adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)