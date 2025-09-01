Left Menu

Dilip Ghosh Accuses Mahua Moitra of 'Spoiling' Political Culture Amidst Controversial Remarks

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh criticized TMC MP Mahua Moitra for allegedly damaging political culture with her controversial remarks. Moitra defended her statements as idiomatic, sparking national debate. An FIR was filed against her for comments on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which she claimed were metaphorical.

Updated: 01-09-2025 10:28 IST
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday launched a vehement critique against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, accusing her of "spoiling" the political culture with her statements. Ghosh alleged Moitra was more focused on external issues to garner popularity, particularly within her political speeches.

This accusation followed an FIR lodged in Raipur's Mana Camp police station against Moitra, under Sections 196 and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following controversial comments allegedly made by her. Moitra's remarks, made in Bengali, suggested that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "head should be cut off" for inadequately controlling the infiltration of illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

Moitra defended her statements, asserting they were idiomatic expressions misunderstood by critics. She narrated how certain Bengali idioms were taken out of context, emphasizing that phrases like "heads will roll" are commonplace metaphors in expressions of accountability within political discourse. The ongoing controversy highlights the intense scrutiny and differing interpretations of political rhetoric in India.

