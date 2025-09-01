Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Election Commission's Inaction

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, criticized the Election Commission for ignoring the majority of affidavits submitted by his party, labeling it a 'jugaad commission.' He highlighted AI's role in detecting electoral scams but questioned the lack of response to claims of 'vote robbery.'

Lucknow | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief and ex-Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has taken the Election Commission to task, dubbing it a 'jugaad commission.' He expressed dissatisfaction with the body's handling of affidavits submitted by his party, underscoring a lack of response to 17,986 out of 18,000.

Yadav's grievances emerged on social media platform X, where he criticized the poll body's selective response to affidavits, even as it identified a Rs 1.25 crore scam using Artificial Intelligence. He mentioned a news video suggesting AI helped remove over 1.25 crore duplicate voters from electoral rolls connected to panchayat elections.

The issue of electoral misconduct is not new, as the Chief Election Commissioner dismissed such allegations last month. However, Yadav claims only 14 out of 18,000 'vote robbery' affidavits have been addressed. He also accused the BJP of biasing university systems, impacting students negatively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

