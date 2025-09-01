Political Sparks in Bihar: Maurya's Swipe at Akhilesh Yadav

In a pronounced political maneuver, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya targeted Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, dismissing his involvement in a voter rights march as irrelevant. Maurya's remarks suggest Yadav's influence in Bihar politics is negligible, underscoring Maurya's confidence in the BJP's standing in the state.

Emphasizing historical ties, Maurya pointed out SP's connections in Bihar as limited to familial associations with Lalu Prasad Yadav's family. Forewarning of an impending electoral test, he stated Biharis are poised to respond decisively.

Conversely, Akhilesh Yadav, amid a convergence with Congress' Rahul Gandhi, rallied voters in Bihar's Magadh region to unseat the BJP, echoing past electoral patterns from Uttar Pradesh's Awadh region. He accused the ruling party of bias by manipulating the Election Commission mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)