BJP's Poonawalla Targets Samajwadi Party Amid Controversial Demolition at Turkman Gate

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla fiercely criticized the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday, following a stone-pelting incident near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate during a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) demolition drive. Poonawalla accused a so-called 'jamaat', referred to as the 'BBC - Bhadkau Bhaijaan Committee', of inciting and supporting unlawful actions.

Amidst rumors surrounding the demolition, Poonawalla emphasized that the religious structure remained untouched and that the operation targeted only illegal encroachments. He accused the 'BBC' of becoming active during contentious laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and asserted that a Samajwadi Party MP has aligned with this group. Poonawalla called for an investigation into the stone-pelting, demanding accountability.

In contrast, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the demolition, citing lapses and Waqf property losses. Owaisi highlighted the involvement of Save India Foundation, allegedly with links to RSS, in prompting the court-ordered survey. Concurrently, Delhi police detained five individuals following the stone-pelting incident, emphasizing preventive measures undertaken to ensure peace.