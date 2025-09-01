Starmer's Strategic Appointment: Minouche Shafik Joins as Chief Economic Adviser

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has strategically appointed noted economist and former Columbia University president Minouche Shafik as his chief economic adviser to tackle mounting challenges. This move is part of a broader reshuffle aimed at revitalizing the government's approach to a stagnant economy and contentious immigration debates.

The Labour Party, grappling with economic stagnation and inflation, has put Treasury chief Rachel Reeves in a tight spot regarding the upcoming budget. Shafik's appointment comes at a critical juncture, and her past roles, including deputy governor at the Bank of England, have equipped her with the expertise to navigate these complex issues.

The reshuffle coincides with ongoing immigration tensions, heightened by the hard-right Reform UK party, which exploits public concerns over cross-channel migrations. Starmer's government is focused on repairing the asylum system, a remnant of the previous Conservative administration, by collaborating with international partners to combat human smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)