Impact of Immigration Policies on US Population Growth: A Demographic Shift

The Congressional Budget Office projects that the US population will grow by only 15 million in the next 30 years, adjusting previous estimates due to President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies and an aging populace.

Revisions show the US might have a smaller population by 2056, remaining static without immigration. Expert William Frey from Brookings Institution terms it a 'demographic shock,' highlighting the impact on Social Security and Medicare.

The Trump administration's aggressive deportation and reduced immigration since 2025 have further tightened the labor force. With fertility rates falling below replacement levels, questions arise about future economic resilience in the face of these demographic changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)