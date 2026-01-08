Left Menu

Impact of Immigration Policies on US Population Growth: A Demographic Shift

The US population is expected to grow by 15 million over 30 years, a smaller increase than previously predicted, due to strict immigration policies and an aging population. The Congressional Budget Office warns of potential economic pressure as fewer immigrants enter the labor force and birth rates decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2026 02:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 02:56 IST
Impact of Immigration Policies on US Population Growth: A Demographic Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Congressional Budget Office projects that the US population will grow by only 15 million in the next 30 years, adjusting previous estimates due to President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies and an aging populace.

Revisions show the US might have a smaller population by 2056, remaining static without immigration. Expert William Frey from Brookings Institution terms it a 'demographic shock,' highlighting the impact on Social Security and Medicare.

The Trump administration's aggressive deportation and reduced immigration since 2025 have further tightened the labor force. With fertility rates falling below replacement levels, questions arise about future economic resilience in the face of these demographic changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Proposes Massive Military Budget Boost to $1.5 Trillion

Trump Proposes Massive Military Budget Boost to $1.5 Trillion

 Global
2
Avelo Airlines Ends Deportation Flights Amid Operational Challenges

Avelo Airlines Ends Deportation Flights Amid Operational Challenges

 Global
3
SailGP Opens Groundbreaking Training Base in Pensacola

SailGP Opens Groundbreaking Training Base in Pensacola

 Global
4
Wall Street Faces Downturn Amid Shifts and Trump's Bold Measures

Wall Street Faces Downturn Amid Shifts and Trump's Bold Measures

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026