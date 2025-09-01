Left Menu

ILO Faces Uncertainty Amid Proposed $107 Million U.S. Funding Cut

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is evaluating the ramifications of a significant $107 million funding cut proposed by the Trump administration. Concerns about job cuts are rising as the U.S., a major contributor to the ILO, considers reducing its financial support. Communications with the U.S. administration are ongoing.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is grappling with a proposed $107 million funding reduction by the Trump administration, as revealed by an internal message seen by Reuters. The Geneva-based U.N. agency, which advocates for international labor rights, is concerned about potential job cuts.

The U.S. contributes 22% of the ILO's regular budget, and staff fears have intensified after President Trump's move to unilaterally scrap $4.9 billion in foreign aid, including significant cuts to the ILO. ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo has stated that full clarity on the implications of this decision is still lacking.

A memo to the staff indicated an ongoing effort to determine if the funding reduction pertains to assessed contributions for the 2025 budget, the 2024/25 biennium, or future contributions. With its $930 million total budget for 2026-2027 already approved, the ILO faces uncertainty amidst anticipated financial constraints.

