Trump Criticizes India's Delayed Tariff Reduction Amid Modi's Eastern Ties

In a striking announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Monday that India is ready to eliminate tariffs on American products, though he expressed dissatisfaction with the timing. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was simultaneously seen aligning with Chinese and Russian leaders, emphasizing strategic ties amidst trade tensions with Washington.

Trump characterized the U.S.-India trade relationship as 'one-sided' on his Truth Social account, lamenting the delay in tariff reduction. His remarks were not immediately addressed by the Indian Embassy in Washington. This development follows significant tariffs on Indian goods, raising concerns about the bilateral trade future.

While Modi attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China, a show of unity was apparent with presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, promoting global cooperation outside Western influence. The evolving U.S.-India-China dynamics highlight geopolitical shifts influenced by trade and energy policies, including India's stance on Russian oil amid the Ukraine conflict.