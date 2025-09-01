Union Minister Urges Bihar to Reject Nehru Legacy
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accused the Nehru dynasty of misusing Gandhi's name for political gain. He urged Bihar's politically aware citizens to reject the INDI alliance. He criticized Rahul Gandhi and praised the BJP's corruption-free governance, contrasting it with the past Congress-led UPA government.
- Country:
- India
Amidst heated political discourse, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy launched a pointed critique against the Nehru family's alleged appropriation of Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. Addressing a press conference, Reddy urged Bihar's residents to reject this historical revision and criticized the INDI alliance, casting doubt on their political integrity.
Reddy, drawing on his long-standing connection with Bihar, highlighted the state's political awareness. He underscored the BJP's commitment to winning the public's trust, contrasting it sharply with past allegations of corruption under the Congress-led UPA era, particularly the infamous coal sector scam.
Further sharpening his attack, Reddy targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent criticism of the BJP. The minister defended the BJP's record on national security and electoral fairness, citing advances in Bihar under NDA leadership compared to the perceived failures of Congress's governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
