Guyana's Election: A Pivotal Battle Over Oil Wealth

Guyana's latest election is pivotal given the country's enormous oil wealth. As traditional industries fade, oil drives an economic boom. Three parties vie for power: the Indo-dominated ruling party, an Afro-supported opposition, and a new mixed-race party. Allegations of corruption and a major transformation underscore the stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 02-09-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 03:59 IST
In what is being described as a pivotal election for Guyana, voters headed to the polls amid the backdrop of an oil boom promising to transform the nation's economy. Whichever party emerges victorious will guide the use of $10 billion in annual oil revenues, a significant shift from past economic drivers like gold and sugar.

Guyana, once reliant on natural resources such as gold and timber, now boasts the world's fastest-growing economy due to its burgeoning oil production. The electoral contest sees two main parties and a newcomer vying for power: President Irfaan Ali's Indo-dominated People's Progressive Party, the Afro-supported main opposition, and a new mixed-race party, 'We Invest In Nationhood' led by businessman Azruddin Mohamed.

The election has been marked by tensions over corruption allegations and the equitable distribution of oil wealth among Guyanese citizens. With accusations flying and international observers closely monitoring the process, the outcome holds the potential to redefine the trajectory of the nation.

