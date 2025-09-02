Left Menu

Maratha Quota Stir: Activists Turn CSMT into Sporting Arena amidst Chaos

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan has sparked an unusual protest at the nearby CSMT station. Supporters played traditional games like kabaddi and kho kho, creating chaos and litter at the site. Traffic congestion and disruption to commuters ensued as the protest gained momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 08:28 IST
Maratha Quota Stir: Activists Turn CSMT into Sporting Arena amidst Chaos
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike at Azad Maidan has prompted supporters to transform the neighboring CSMT station into a vibrant protest arena. Demonstrators, seeking reservation for Marathas under the OBC category, engaged in activities like kabaddi and kho kho, adding an unusual twist to the ongoing stir.

On Monday, protesters left behind heaps of litter around CSMT, including food waste and plastic bottles, leading civic workers to launch extensive cleaning operations. The crowd, chanting pro-quota slogans, also caused significant traffic congestion in the area, affecting thousands of commuters using the busy terminus.

Despite the chaos, some activists took responsibility, helping clean the premises. Officials maintained a cautious stance, ensuring safety and order while urging protesters to allow room for train travelers. The protest, backed by thousands across Maharashtra, has captured widespread attention, intensifying calls for Maratha reservation in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Trigger Mass Evacuations in Rostov Region

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Trigger Mass Evacuations in Rostov Region

 Global
2
Crackdown on Sydney Port: Major Cocaine Seizure Exposes 'Trusted Insiders'

Crackdown on Sydney Port: Major Cocaine Seizure Exposes 'Trusted Insiders'

 Australia
3
Palaniswami Criticizes Tamil Nadu Government on DGP Appointment and Investment Efforts

Palaniswami Criticizes Tamil Nadu Government on DGP Appointment and Investme...

 India
4
Underdogs Shine Bright: Osaka and Auger-Aliassime's US Open Triumphs

Underdogs Shine Bright: Osaka and Auger-Aliassime's US Open Triumphs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025