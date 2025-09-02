Maratha Quota Stir: Activists Turn CSMT into Sporting Arena amidst Chaos

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike at Azad Maidan has prompted supporters to transform the neighboring CSMT station into a vibrant protest arena. Demonstrators, seeking reservation for Marathas under the OBC category, engaged in activities like kabaddi and kho kho, adding an unusual twist to the ongoing stir.

On Monday, protesters left behind heaps of litter around CSMT, including food waste and plastic bottles, leading civic workers to launch extensive cleaning operations. The crowd, chanting pro-quota slogans, also caused significant traffic congestion in the area, affecting thousands of commuters using the busy terminus.

Despite the chaos, some activists took responsibility, helping clean the premises. Officials maintained a cautious stance, ensuring safety and order while urging protesters to allow room for train travelers. The protest, backed by thousands across Maharashtra, has captured widespread attention, intensifying calls for Maratha reservation in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)