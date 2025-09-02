Silent Stand-off: The Maratha Quota Crisis

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has openly criticized Maharashtra ministers for their lack of engagement with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who has been on a hunger strike since August 29. Jarange demands OBC reservation for the Maratha community, with thousands joining his cause in Mumbai.

Pawar questioned the government's indifference, highlighting that during previous agitations, several ministers engaged with the protesters, unlike the current situation. Pawar accused some leaders of attempting to discredit the movement and advised protesters to maintain peace.

Despite the urgent nature of the issue, Pawar noted the absence of Chief Minister and deputy chief ministers, questioning the government's seeming indifference and urging immediate intervention to resolve the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)