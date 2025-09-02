Left Menu

Silent Stand-off: The Maratha Quota Crisis

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar criticizes Maharashtra ministers for ignoring talks with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who is on a hunger strike for OBC reservation. Pawar accuses the government of discrediting the movement as Jarange's fast enters its fifth day without resolution in sight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 12:45 IST
Silent Stand-off: The Maratha Quota Crisis
Rohit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has openly criticized Maharashtra ministers for their lack of engagement with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who has been on a hunger strike since August 29. Jarange demands OBC reservation for the Maratha community, with thousands joining his cause in Mumbai.

Pawar questioned the government's indifference, highlighting that during previous agitations, several ministers engaged with the protesters, unlike the current situation. Pawar accused some leaders of attempting to discredit the movement and advised protesters to maintain peace.

Despite the urgent nature of the issue, Pawar noted the absence of Chief Minister and deputy chief ministers, questioning the government's seeming indifference and urging immediate intervention to resolve the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New Spending Milestones

Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New S...

 United Kingdom
2
BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

 India
3
BJP Appeals to Maratha Activist to Halt Agitation, Warns of Political Exploitation

BJP Appeals to Maratha Activist to Halt Agitation, Warns of Political Exploi...

 India
4
Hunt for Missing Helicopter over Borneo Island Intensifies

Hunt for Missing Helicopter over Borneo Island Intensifies

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025