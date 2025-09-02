Left Menu

India and Thailand Armies Unite for Tactical Mastery in 'Maitree' Exercise

The 14th edition of the India-Thailand joint military exercise 'Maitree' is underway in Meghalaya until September 14. The exercise focuses on counter-terrorist operations in semi-urban terrain. Since 2006, it has aimed to enhance cooperation, interoperability, and mutual understanding between the two nations' armies.

The armies of India and Thailand are conducting their 14th joint military exercise 'Maitree' in Meghalaya, focusing on company-level counter-terrorist operations. Officials stated this operation is consistent with a UN Charter initiative targeting semi-urban terrain engagements.

Scheduled to run from September 1 to September 14, the exercise will conclude with a rigorous 48-hour validation phase, simulating genuine operational scenarios. The Indian Ministry of Defence has confirmed the bilateral exercise, established in 2006, is designed to strengthen military cooperation and understanding between the Indian and Thai armies.

The Indian Army's Madras Regiment, comprising 120 personnel, will participate alongside 53 personnel from the Royal Thai Army's 1st Infantry Battalion, 14th Infantry Brigade. Tactical drills, joint strategy planning, and special arms skills are among the various activities incorporated into the two-week exercise.

