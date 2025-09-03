Federal Intervention Looms: Trump's Plans for Chicago

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday stated that federal intervention is planned for Chicago. He made this announcement during an appearance on a conservative radio show but chose not to specify the timeline.

During an interview on the "Scott Jennings Radio Show," the President suggested his administration might deploy federal resources to Chicago and perhaps other locations. However, he avoided giving a precise date when pressed about whether actions would occur this week.

The plans may include assigning National Guard troops to assist with the intervention, a topic on which the President remained intentionally vague.