Federal Intervention Looms: Trump's Plans for Chicago
U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans for federal intervention in Chicago during an interview but did not specify a timeline. He indicated that similar actions might be extended to other areas, suggesting the potential deployment of federal resources, possibly including National Guard troops, under his administration.
During an interview on the "Scott Jennings Radio Show," the President suggested his administration might deploy federal resources to Chicago and perhaps other locations. However, he avoided giving a precise date when pressed about whether actions would occur this week.
The plans may include assigning National Guard troops to assist with the intervention, a topic on which the President remained intentionally vague.
