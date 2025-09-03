Trump Dispels Health Rumors Amidst Busy Schedule

President Donald Trump dismissed social media claims about his poor health, asserting that he spent the Labor Day weekend conducting media interviews and enjoying time at his Virginia golf club. In the Oval Office, Trump declared himself 'very active' over the weekend, labeling the health rumors as 'fake.'

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt mentioned Trump's swelling in the lower legs and a bruise on his right hand after photos surfaced. The president's doctor, Sean Barbabella, attributed the leg issue to 'chronic venous insufficiency,' a common condition, particularly in older adults. The hand bruising was due to minor irritation from frequent handshakes and aspirin use.

Even as Donald Trump, the oldest individual to become U.S. president at 79, encountered these health matters, the White House continues to downplay any concerns, noting that Trump is managing the condition well and remains active.