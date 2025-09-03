Trump Dismisses Health Speculations Amid Active Weekend

President Donald Trump has dismissed recent social media speculations regarding his health, emphasizing his active engagement over the Labor Day weekend. Trump maintained his busy schedule with media interviews and visits to his Virginia golf course.

At 79, Trump's health has been under public scrutiny after becoming the oldest U.S. president. Recent rumors circulated due to his perceived lack of public engagements and a USA Today interview with Vice President JD Vance, who expressed confidence in Trump's health but readiness to assume command if necessary.

Trump's recent medical examination in April indicated normal health, and subsequent information about minor swelling and bruising was attributed to benign conditions. The White House continues to downplay concerns and remains confident in the president's health stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)