Xi's Grand Parade: A Show of Power and Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping held the largest-ever military parade at Tiananmen Square, showcasing China's military might and diplomatic influence. Joined by Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, the event marked 80 years since Japan's WW2 defeat. Western leaders largely shunned the parade.

Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a stark warning about global peace and conflict as he showcased the nation's military prowess at Tiananmen Square. The event was the largest military parade ever held in the country, marking 80 years since Japan's defeat in World War Two.

Despite the absence of western leaders, Xi was joined by Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, figures often sidelined by the west due to geopolitical conflicts. The display was aimed at reinforcing China's diplomatic and military stature amid international challenges.

The parade featured cutting-edge military technology, and Xi urged for global unity against domination, subtly critiquing U.S. policies under former President Donald Trump. Analysts speculate the gathering may solidify future defense alliances impacting the Asia-Pacific region.

