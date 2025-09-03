Left Menu

Demand for Loan Waivers Amidst Farmer Distress in Karnataka

JD(S) leader H D Nikhil Kumaraswamy has urged Karnataka's Congress government to waive farmer loans due to crop damage from heavy rains. He criticized officials for not visiting affected areas and highlighted that excessive rainfall has severely impacted major agricultural regions, urging the government to provide financial relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

JD(S) leader H D Nikhil Kumaraswamy has issued a call for the Congress-led Karnataka government to implement a loan waiver for farmers, citing extensive crop damage from recent heavy rains and flooding statewide.

Kumaraswamy criticized government officials, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for their lack of presence in the affected areas, alleging a disconnect from the pressing issues faced by local farmers.

He highlighted that regions like Kittur and Kalyana Karnataka experienced up to 34% excess rainfall, devastating crops. The JD(S) plans to assess the situation with a team and report back with demands for government intervention to alleviate farmer woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

