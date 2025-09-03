Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Modi's Political Drama Amid BJP Bandh Call
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused PM Narendra Modi of insincere politics after his emotional speech on alleged abuses during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. Yadav criticized BJP's call for a Bihar bandh in protest against the alleged remarks, asserting it shows the government is threatened by the successful Congress yatra.
In a sharp critique, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of engaging in 'impure and insincere politics' following his tearful address concerning alleged abuses received during the recent 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' held in Bihar.
Yadav, serving as the opposition leader in the Bihar assembly, pointed fingers at BJP MLAs, accusing them of directing offensive language towards him and fellow party members within the assembly. Furthermore, he condemned the BJP-led NDA for calling a five-hour Bihar bandh on Thursday to protest alleged insults aimed at the prime minister.
Addressing the accusations, Yadav recalled previous derogatory remarks made by Modi and emphasized how the BJP was unsettled by the Congress-led yatra's success, traversing over 1,300 kilometers across 25 districts. He criticized the bandh's timing, which coincides with the PM's visits, insisting it would mainly shut schools without major public disruptions.
