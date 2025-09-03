U.S. Strike on Venezuelan Boat: Drug Trafficking Allegations

In a recent action, U.S. President Donald Trump justified a military strike on a Venezuelan vessel, which he alleged was involved in drug trafficking operations. The strike reportedly resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals aboard the boat.

Speaking during Polish President Karol Nawrocki's visit to the Oval Office, Trump emphasized the boat was carrying large quantities of drugs, though the administration provided minimal details about the specific nature of the cargo.

The President strongly criticized Venezuela, labeling the country as a negative influence in the region. The incident has sparked discussions concerning the role of direct military engagements in combatting international drug trafficking.