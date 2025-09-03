Left Menu

U.S. Strike on Venezuelan Boat: Drug Trafficking Allegations

President Trump defended a U.S. strike on a Venezuelan boat, alleging it was transporting drugs. This statement follows the U.S. report of 11 fatalities on the vessel. Trump characterized Venezuela as a 'bad actor' but shared limited specifics about the incident.

Updated: 03-09-2025 21:37 IST
In a recent action, U.S. President Donald Trump justified a military strike on a Venezuelan vessel, which he alleged was involved in drug trafficking operations. The strike reportedly resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals aboard the boat.

Speaking during Polish President Karol Nawrocki's visit to the Oval Office, Trump emphasized the boat was carrying large quantities of drugs, though the administration provided minimal details about the specific nature of the cargo.

The President strongly criticized Venezuela, labeling the country as a negative influence in the region. The incident has sparked discussions concerning the role of direct military engagements in combatting international drug trafficking.

