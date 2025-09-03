Trump to Hold Call with Ukrainian President Amidst Ongoing Conflict

In a recent development, former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to hold a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to a White House official. This announcement follows Trump's statement in the Oval Office, where he indicated his intent to contact Zelenskiy in the coming days.

The planned call comes against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Trump's remarks during the Oval Office event shed light on his continuing engagement with key figures involved in the conflict, including Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

These discussions may reveal insights into Trump's stance and potential diplomatic steps concerning the Ukraine situation as the world watches the developments closely.