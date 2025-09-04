Left Menu

India Advocates for Swift Resolution in Ukraine Conflict

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphasized India's support for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict. Following a discussion with Ukraine's Andrii Sybiha, both parties agreed on the importance of bilateral cooperation and peace efforts. Further dialogues are planned during the UN General Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial development, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to resolving the Ukraine conflict swiftly. This assertion was made during a call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha.

The foreign ministers discussed avenues for peace and bilateral cooperation, with an agreement to meet at the UN General Assembly later this month. Ukraine's trust in India's influential stance on international peace was also acknowledged.

The talks follow significant diplomatic interactions between India and Russia, as well as Ukraine. India's consistent advocacy for dialogue and diplomacy as a means to cease hostilities is further underscored by recent discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and both Russian and Ukrainian leaderships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

