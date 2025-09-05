Left Menu

Thaksin Shinawatra's Unexpected Departure: Political Shifts and Legal Challenges in Thailand

Thailand's former Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, left the country ahead of a court ruling that could lead to a new prison sentence. His departure follows the removal of his daughter, Paetongtarn, from the prime minister position. Observers see this as an end to Thaksin's political influence in Thailand.

Thaksin Shinawatra
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra unexpectedly left Thailand just days before a pivotal court decision that could result in a new prison sentence for him. The surprise exit occurred shortly after his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was ousted from her role as prime minister by the Constitutional Court.

The court found Paetongtarn guilty of ethics violations linked to a politically sensitive phone call. With a new prime ministerial vote on the horizon, many believe Thaksin's departure marks the decline of his political dynasty's long-standing influence.

Despite previous corruption allegations and controversies surrounding Thaksin, questions linger about his legal standing and potential future charges. Eyewitness accounts indicated his plane took a detour towards India and possibly Dubai, sparking widespread speculation about his plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

