UK deputy prime minister resigns over property taxes

The UK's deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner, resigned Friday after an independent inquiry found that she did not meet the ethical standards required for government ministers over a recent home purchase.

On Wednesday, Rayner admitted that she did not pay enough tax on her purchase of an apartment in Hove, on England's south coast.

Rayner then referred herself to the independent adviser on ministerial standards, Laurie Magnus, who delivered his report to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday.

In the UK, levies are charged on property purchases, with higher charges due on more expensive homes and secondary residences. Reports have suggested that Rayner saved 40,000 pounds by not paying the appropriate levy, known as a stamp duty.

Rayner, who holds the housing brief in the Labour government and has forged a reputation as one of its most forthright speakers, has often railed against those who deliberately underpay tax, particularly those in the preceding Conservative administration, which Labour replaced in July 2024.

