Left Menu

UK deputy prime minister resigns over property taxes

PTI | London | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:53 IST
UK deputy prime minister resigns over property taxes
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner, resigned Friday after an independent inquiry found that she did not meet the ethical standards required for government ministers over a recent home purchase.

On Wednesday, Rayner admitted that she did not pay enough tax on her purchase of an apartment in Hove, on England's south coast.

Rayner then referred herself to the independent adviser on ministerial standards, Laurie Magnus, who delivered his report to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday.

In the UK, levies are charged on property purchases, with higher charges due on more expensive homes and secondary residences. Reports have suggested that Rayner saved 40,000 pounds by not paying the appropriate levy, known as a stamp duty.

Rayner, who holds the housing brief in the Labour government and has forged a reputation as one of its most forthright speakers, has often railed against those who deliberately underpay tax, particularly those in the preceding Conservative administration, which Labour replaced in July 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar falls sharply after jobs data misses expectations

FOREX-Dollar falls sharply after jobs data misses expectations

 Global
2
Wildly popular 15-year-old computer whiz is becoming Catholic Church's first millennial saint

Wildly popular 15-year-old computer whiz is becoming Catholic Church's first...

 United States
3
Evoque 2025: Rajasthan Showcases Tradition and Modernity in a Global Event Convention

Evoque 2025: Rajasthan Showcases Tradition and Modernity in a Global Event C...

 India
4
Indian national smuggling cannabis variant worth Rs 100 million held in Sri Lanka

Indian national smuggling cannabis variant worth Rs 100 million held in Sri ...

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, supply chains and equity: The blueprint for long-term economic resilience

Future of finance: Opportunities and threats in banking transformation

Higher education faces ethical crossroads in GenAI era

GenAI skills surge as traditional AI roles face rapid transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025