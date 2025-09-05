Rayner Resigns: Tax Blunder Rocks UK Labour

British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner resigned on Friday, expressing deep regret over her failure to pay the correct property tax on her new home. This decision marks a significant setback for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who publicly supported Rayner amidst the initial allegations.

Rayner's exit is the most senior departure yet from Starmer's ministerial team, following a ruling by Britain's independent adviser that she breached the ministerial code. Starmer lamented the loss of a trusted colleague, making her the eighth minister to leave his administration under such circumstances.

The resignation accentuates turmoil within the Labour Party, already trailing in polls against Nigel Farage's Reform UK. This incident compounds the challenges facing Starmer's leadership, as critics label Labour's policies hypocritical amid rising support for rival political visions.

