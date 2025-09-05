Left Menu

Rayner Resigns: Tax Blunder Rocks UK Labour

Angela Rayner, the British Deputy Prime Minister, resigned after admitting to underpaying property tax on her new home, a decision deemed a breach of the ministerial code. Her departure marks a significant blow for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who now faces challenges amid Labour's declining popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:31 IST
Rayner Resigns: Tax Blunder Rocks UK Labour

British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner resigned on Friday, expressing deep regret over her failure to pay the correct property tax on her new home. This decision marks a significant setback for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who publicly supported Rayner amidst the initial allegations.

Rayner's exit is the most senior departure yet from Starmer's ministerial team, following a ruling by Britain's independent adviser that she breached the ministerial code. Starmer lamented the loss of a trusted colleague, making her the eighth minister to leave his administration under such circumstances.

The resignation accentuates turmoil within the Labour Party, already trailing in polls against Nigel Farage's Reform UK. This incident compounds the challenges facing Starmer's leadership, as critics label Labour's policies hypocritical amid rising support for rival political visions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revenge and Rivalry: The Cycle of Violence in Pune

Revenge and Rivalry: The Cycle of Violence in Pune

 India
2
Telangana CM Urges Teachers to Join State Reconstruction, Promises Education Reforms

Telangana CM Urges Teachers to Join State Reconstruction, Promises Education...

 India
3
AI's Role in Voter List Purification Sparks Political Controversy

AI's Role in Voter List Purification Sparks Political Controversy

 India
4
Gurugram Metro Expansion: A Catalyst for Development

Gurugram Metro Expansion: A Catalyst for Development

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025