Shockwaves Across UK Politics: Nadhim Zahawi Joins Nigel Farage's Reform UK

Former finance minister Nadhim Zahawi has defected from the Conservative Party to join Nigel Farage's Reform UK. Zahawi criticized the current state of the country and expressed support for Farage as a potential prime minister. Reform UK is gaining popularity amid public discontent on various national issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:38 IST
Nadhim Zahawi

In a stunning move that resonates across the political spectrum, Nadhim Zahawi, former British finance minister, has defected from the Conservative Party to align with Nigel Farage's right-wing Reform UK party. Zahawi expressed dissatisfaction with the current administration, asserting the country is 'broken' and requires Farage as its leader to bring change.

Zahawi's switch comes at a time when Reform UK is dominating polls, leading significantly ahead of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party, which faces challenges in effecting visible change since their sweeping 2024 election victory. Zahawi believes that even skeptics will eventually recognize the necessity of Reform's leadership amidst declining public services and international uncertainties.

Though Zahawi has chosen not to contest in the upcoming 2024 elections, Farage's Reform, holding only five seats, is gaining ground by capitalizing on public frustration over issues like immigration and crime. Zahawi's past tenure as finance minister was brief but notable for his role in the national COVID-19 vaccine deployment. His defection to Reform UK marks another shift in the dynamic political landscape.

