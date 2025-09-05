Akhilesh Yadav Questions Kundarki Bypoll Vote Discrepancy

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav expressed concerns over the Kundarki bypolls, suggesting irregularities in the voting process potentially influenced by the Election Commission.

Yadav highlighted the discrepancy between the BJP's usual vote share of 26-36% and the 77% they allegedly secured, hinting at possible manipulation.

The bypolls resulted in BJP's Ramveer Singh defeating Samajwadi Party's Mohammad Rizwan by a significant margin, raising eyebrows over the electoral integrity, according to Yadav.