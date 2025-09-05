Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Questions Kundarki Bypoll Vote Discrepancy

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has raised concerns about vote discrepancies in the Kundarki bypolls, suggesting that the Election Commission's actions were questionable. He pointed out that although BJP has a smaller vote base, they secured 77% of the votes, attributing this to alleged electoral manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:25 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Questions Kundarki Bypoll Vote Discrepancy
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Yadav highlighted the discrepancy between the BJP's usual vote share of 26-36% and the 77% they allegedly secured, hinting at possible manipulation.

The bypolls resulted in BJP's Ramveer Singh defeating Samajwadi Party's Mohammad Rizwan by a significant margin, raising eyebrows over the electoral integrity, according to Yadav.

