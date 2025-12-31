Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Leader Survives Assassination Attempt in Gorakhpur

Samajwadi Party leader Amrendra Nishad narrowly escaped after his relative allegedly shot at him in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The police have registered the case and taken the suspect into custody. This incident follows a similar attack earlier this month at Aligarh Muslim University, underlining ongoing safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:52 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling turn of events in Gorakhpur, Amrendra Nishad, a leader of the Samajwadi Party, narrowly survived an assassination attempt allegedly orchestrated by a family member. On Tuesday, as Nishad stood on his doorstep, his cousin, Ravindra Nishad, reportedly fired a shot at him, narrowly missing his chest.

Amrendra, son of the late Jamuna Nishad, a former minister under the Bahujan Samaj Party regime, immediately reported the attack to the police. The authorities have classified the event under sections 109 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, interpreting it as an attempt to murder and criminal intimidation. The suspect has been detained for further investigation.

This incident coincides with another shocking episode earlier in the month at Aligarh Muslim University, where a teacher was fatally shot. With both investigations underway, these events highlight a rising trend of violence, leaving the community on edge and authorities on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

