Samajwadi Party Leader Survives Assassination Attempt in Gorakhpur

In a startling turn of events in Gorakhpur, Amrendra Nishad, a leader of the Samajwadi Party, narrowly survived an assassination attempt allegedly orchestrated by a family member. On Tuesday, as Nishad stood on his doorstep, his cousin, Ravindra Nishad, reportedly fired a shot at him, narrowly missing his chest.

Amrendra, son of the late Jamuna Nishad, a former minister under the Bahujan Samaj Party regime, immediately reported the attack to the police. The authorities have classified the event under sections 109 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, interpreting it as an attempt to murder and criminal intimidation. The suspect has been detained for further investigation.

This incident coincides with another shocking episode earlier in the month at Aligarh Muslim University, where a teacher was fatally shot. With both investigations underway, these events highlight a rising trend of violence, leaving the community on edge and authorities on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)