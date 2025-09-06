Trump Backs Arrest of Hundreds in Hyundai Facility Raid

President Donald Trump on Friday expressed support for a large-scale raid carried out at a Hyundai car battery facility under construction in Georgia. The operation resulted in the arrest of hundreds of workers.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump referred to the detained individuals as "illegal aliens" and praised U.S. authorities for their execution of the raid, asserting that they were "doing their job."

This incident has sparked discussions on immigration policies and the enforcement measures employed by U.S. authorities, drawing varied reactions from political figures and the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)