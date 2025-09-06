The Pulte Homestead Exemption Controversy

Mark and Julie Pulte, close relatives of federal official Bill Pulte, have come under scrutiny for allegedly claiming dual homestead exemptions on properties in Michigan and Florida. This move has raised legal and ethical questions about their actions, especially given Bill Pulte's own accusations against a Federal Reserve governor for a similar issue.

Michigan authorities have revoked the exemption after a Reuters inquiry, emphasizing that claiming more than one primary residence isn't typically permitted. This scrutiny has further intensified the high-stakes drama involving notable figures accused of bending residency rules for financial benefit.

The controversy surrounding the Pultes mirrors allegations that Bill Pulte himself leveled against Lisa Cook, a Federal Reserve governor. His accusations have triggered an investigation by the Justice Department. The implications of these dual claims underline ongoing debates about tax laws and ethics in real estate ownership.

