Left Menu

Trump's Final Four: The Race to Lead the Federal Reserve

President Donald Trump is narrowing down his candidates to succeed Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve. The contenders include Kevin Hassett, Scott Bessent, Kevin Warsh, and Christopher Waller. The choice is pivotal as it will impact interest-rate decisions, inflation policy, and the central bank's independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 03:20 IST
Trump's Final Four: The Race to Lead the Federal Reserve
Jerome Powell

President Donald Trump has announced that he is narrowing down his shortlist of candidates to replace Jerome Powell as the chair of the Federal Reserve. Among the contenders are Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Trump is also considering former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and current Fed Governor Christopher Waller to fill the high-profile role. The decision is strategic, as the president is seeking a Federal Reserve leader more aligned with his agenda for rapid interest-rate cuts.

The selection of the next Fed chair will have significant implications for financial markets, which are sensitive to changes in Fed leadership due to its effect on interest rates, inflation policy, and the autonomy of the central bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teargas and Tensions: Serbian Protests Demand Change

Teargas and Tensions: Serbian Protests Demand Change

 Global
2
Fast-Tracking Fed Nominations: Senate Rule Change in Spotlight

Fast-Tracking Fed Nominations: Senate Rule Change in Spotlight

 Global
3
Novak Djokovic: Facing New Contenders

Novak Djokovic: Facing New Contenders

 Global
4
Trump's Doral: Venue for G20 Summit Sparks Controversy

Trump's Doral: Venue for G20 Summit Sparks Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025