Eric Adams Firm on Reelection Amid Trump Administration Job Rumors

New York City Mayor Eric Adams reaffirms his commitment to the reelection campaign despite rumors of a possible job in the Trump administration. Reports suggest Trump's intermediaries contacted Adams, but he has received no formal offers. Adams emphasizes everyday resilience, likening it to his stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-09-2025 03:28 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 03:28 IST
Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared his unwavering commitment to his reelection campaign, amidst speculation of potential offers from the Trump administration. At a news conference at Gracie Mansion on Friday, Adams reiterated his determination, saying, "I am in this race. And I am the only one who can beat Mamdani."

Amid reports that Trump's associates had approached Adams, the mayor stressed he had received no formal offers. He acknowledged his willingness to serve the country if asked but underscored his priority of running for office, paralleling his resilience with that of everyday New Yorkers.

Former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa are also contenders against Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee. With political dynamics intensifying, Adams maintains his stance against surrendering his campaign aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

