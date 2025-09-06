Left Menu

Eric Adams Declares His Intent to Stay in NYC Mayoral Race

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is resolute in continuing his reelection campaign, asserting his capability to defeat Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani. Despite external pressures and job offers from the federal government, Adams focuses on uniting New Yorkers, countering Mamdani and other contenders, including Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-09-2025 05:38 IST
Eric Adams Declares His Intent to Stay in NYC Mayoral Race
In a defiant stand, New York City Mayor Eric Adams affirmed his commitment to his reelection campaign, emphasizing his strength to overcome Democratic opponent Zohran Mamdani. The announcement comes amidst speculation concerning his potential departure for a federal position.

Adams, addressing reporters at Gracie Mansion, expressed that despite numerous advices to withdraw, he remains resolute, aligning his spirit with everyday New Yorkers. He dismissed Mamdani and Cuomo as out of touch with common concerns.

Republicans and Democrats are closely watching the race, with President Trump remarking that Adams' stay could inadvertently aid Mamdani. The political dynamic intensifies as Adams navigates pressures both locally and nationally, while Mamdani remains a formidable challenger following Cuomo's primary defeat.

