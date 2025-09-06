Eric Adams Declares His Intent to Stay in NYC Mayoral Race

In a defiant stand, New York City Mayor Eric Adams affirmed his commitment to his reelection campaign, emphasizing his strength to overcome Democratic opponent Zohran Mamdani. The announcement comes amidst speculation concerning his potential departure for a federal position.

Adams, addressing reporters at Gracie Mansion, expressed that despite numerous advices to withdraw, he remains resolute, aligning his spirit with everyday New Yorkers. He dismissed Mamdani and Cuomo as out of touch with common concerns.

Republicans and Democrats are closely watching the race, with President Trump remarking that Adams' stay could inadvertently aid Mamdani. The political dynamic intensifies as Adams navigates pressures both locally and nationally, while Mamdani remains a formidable challenger following Cuomo's primary defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)